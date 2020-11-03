Browns PFF grades for Week 8 defined by dropped passes, bad run defense

The Pro Football Focus film analysts had to do a lot of performance balancing for the Cleveland Browns in the team’s Week 8 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

On the one hand, the offensive line performed exceptionally in pass protection. On the other hand, the run blocking was ordinary. At wide receiver, the Browns did a good job at getting open but a terrible job catching the ball.

The top three PFF grades on offense, as expected, went to the offensive line. LG Joel Bitonio topped the list at 87.1, followed by RG Chris Hubbard (79.0) and RT Jack Conklin (70.1). QB Baker Mayfield (69.0) and Kareem Hunt (68.1) rounded out the top five on offense.

Hunt and WR Jarvis Landry had strong all-around grades lowered by dropped passes. TE Harrison Bryant earned a lofty mark as well but his costly fumble sunk his mark to 51.5.

On defense, just one player topped an 80 grade. That would be DE Porter Gustin (81.4), who got an increased role with Myles Garrett hobbled with his knee injury. Fellow DE Olivier Vernon scored his best mark of the season with a 79.4, a score validated by the eye test and stat sheet (two sacks). CB Kevin Johnson, LB B.J. Goodson and CB Terrance Mitchell round out the top five.

The bottom of the defense comes from the up-the-gut defenders at all levels. LB Mack Wilson earned an absurdly low 27.2 mark, one of the worst grades for any player all season. DT Larry Ogunjobi was little better with his 30.0.