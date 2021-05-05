Browns part ways with area scout Jimmy Noel

Breaking News:

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
As often happens in the aftermath of an NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns have made a change to the scouting department. Area scout Jimmy Noel is no longer with the team, per Neal Stratton of Inside The League.

Noel no longer appears on the team’s website as part of the scouting department.

Noel came to Cleveland with then-GM John Dorsey, following Dorsey from Kansas City to the Browns. He has covered the northeast region for the team for the last three seasons. College football fans might recall Noel as a starting defensive back for the Boston College Eagles in 2010-2012.

The week after the NFL draft every year winds up being rife with turnover in the scouting departments, even for successful teams like the Browns.

