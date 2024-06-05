Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam release statements on the extensions of Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski

Following the contract extensions of head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry by the Cleveland Browns, owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam put out a statement.

Praising the job this regime has done in the four seasons since they took the reins in Cleveland, the ownership group had this to say:

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry leading the Cleveland Browns… Since the day they were hired, each has worked tirelessly to help the Cleveland Browns win. We are proud of what they and the team have achieved, but Kevin and Andrew would be the first to say that Browns fans deserve even more. Their leadership, collaborative approach, and ability to overcome obstacles bode well for the future of this franchise… Last season was a prime example… Despite facing multiple player injuries and using five different starting quarterbacks, Andrew and his staff built a roster that adapted well, while Kevin and his staff led the team to its second playoff appearance in four years, earning Coach of the Year honors for the second time in that period. They are two of the brightest people we know, and selfless people who only care about what is best for the Cleveland Browns. We are thrilled that Kevin and Andrew will remain with the team for the future.”

— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 5, 2024

The Browns are 37-30 with two 11-win seasons and playoff berths under the duo of Stefanski and Berry in their four seasons. The Browns finally have continuity.

