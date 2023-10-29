Browns OT Ty Nsekhe leaves Seahawks game with a bicep injury

Offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe has been ruled out of the Seahawks game after suffering a bicep injury. The 38-year-old veteran tackle was signed to the Browns’ practice squad for most of the season. Nsekhe was promoted to the active roster yesterday. The journeyman tackle was injured in his only play. Hopefully, the injury isn’t too serious for the veteran tackle. It’s always sad to see a career put in jeopardy by injury.

Ty Nsekhe is now ruled OUT for #Browns with bicep injury — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) October 29, 2023

The Browns lost starting offensive tackle Dawand Jones before halftime with a shoulder injury. James Hudson III is the current right tackle.

The Browns are battling the Seahawks going into the final minutes of the game. The team will have to depend on their offensive passing game at some moment during the end. Hopefully, they will not be further affected by injuries.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire