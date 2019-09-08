Browns OT Greg Robinson ejected for kicking a Titans defender in the head

Frank Schwab
Yahoo Sports
<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/teams/cleveland/" data-ylk="slk:Cleveland Browns">Cleveland Browns</a> offensive lineman Greg Robinson was ejected from the season opener. (AP)
Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Greg Robinson was ejected from the season opener. (AP)

Greg Robinson lost his cool, and the Cleveland Browns lost their starting left offensive tackle.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Robinson was on the ground near the end of a play when he kicked Tennessee Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the head.

That will get you ejected in any game. It was a bit testy in Week 1; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was ejected in the first half of his team’s opener for throwing a punch and had to be escorted to the locker room.

Robinson’s ejection wasn’t great news for the Browns, who started slow in the opener. They trailed 10-6 when Robinson, who was once the second overall pick of the draft to the Rams, went kung fu fighting.

Robinson can probably expect a healthy fine as well.

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports:


What to Read Next