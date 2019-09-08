Browns OT Greg Robinson ejected for kicking a Titans defender in the head

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Greg Robinson was ejected from the season opener. (AP)

Greg Robinson lost his cool, and the Cleveland Browns lost their starting left offensive tackle.

Robinson was on the ground near the end of a play when he kicked Tennessee Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the head.

Why do they call it football if using your foot gets you kicked out, huh pic.twitter.com/ERxD94PKy5 — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) September 8, 2019

That will get you ejected in any game. It was a bit testy in Week 1; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was ejected in the first half of his team’s opener for throwing a punch and had to be escorted to the locker room.

Robinson’s ejection wasn’t great news for the Browns, who started slow in the opener. They trailed 10-6 when Robinson, who was once the second overall pick of the draft to the Rams, went kung fu fighting.

Robinson can probably expect a healthy fine as well.

