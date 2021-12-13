Browns optimistic about Kareem Hunt's health after he left Sunday's win with ankle injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt, center, walks off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND — Coach Kevin Stefanski and Browns players were optimistic about the health of star running back Kareem Hunt after Sunday's 24-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Hunt left the game late in the first quarter with an ankle injury and didn't return.

However, Hunt stood on the sideline in the second half, and Stefanski said he was close to being able to re-enter the game.

"Kareem has an ankle injury," Stefanski said. "We'll get images on that tomorrow. He wanted to try and fight through it, but just didn't think we should put him back out there."

Cleveland Browns star defender shines: Myles Garrett ties franchise sack record against Baltimore Ravens

With the Browns (7-6) preserving their playoff hopes by defeating the AFC North-leading Ravens (8-5), Hunt's presence in the final four regular-season games would be significant. Next up for the Browns: the Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) on Saturday in Cleveland.

"Hopefully nothing serious," quarterback Baker Mayfield said. "I haven't really talked to Kareem. But he seemed like he was in good spirits, positive for next week, so we'll see. Obviously, not my call, but he seemed like he was in good spirits."

With 2:10 left in the first quarter, Hunt suffered a left ankle injury when he caught a 5-yard pass from Mayfield to convert on third-and-3 from the Baltimore 19-yard line and was tackled by safety Geno Stone.

"He looked fine to me," Browns running back Nick Chubb said of Hunt, "but I haven't really talked to him with details or anything."

Cleveland Browns quarterback gets over hump: Whatever this win wasn't, what Baker Mayfield got done vs. Baltimore Ravens counted for plenty

Before Hunt's exit, he rushed twice for 5 yards and caught two passes on two targets for 13 yards.

His reception for a key first down late in the opening quarter came two plays before Mayfield's 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Story continues

One of the Browns' best players, Hunt missed five games earlier this season with a strained right calf. He returned from the injury on Nov. 28, when the Browns fell 16-10 in Baltimore. In eight games this season, Hunt has 78 carries for 386 yards (4.9 average) and five touchdowns to go along with 22 catches for 174 yards.

Coming off their Week 13 bye, the Browns added a wrinkle to their offense by playing Hunt and Chubb at the same time for the first time this season.

"I think that did open things up for us down the stretch in the first half," Chubb said. "But, yeah, I mean, that's what we wanted to do, both get on the field. Unfortunately, [Hunt] got nicked up or something, but I thought it worked well for us while we were doing it.”

Marla Ridenour's column: Cleveland Browns' tough, determined defense sets the tone, could lead the way in playoff run

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) rushes for yards during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns optimistic about Kareem Hunt's health despite ankle injury