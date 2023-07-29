Browns open up roster spot, waive CB Bopete Keyes with injury designation

The Cleveland Browns officially have the pads on and are entering into their full contact phase of training camp as they wrap up their week at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. One player, however, will not be returning to Berea with the rest of the team as cornerback Bopete Keyes has been waived with an injury designation (according to WEWS’s Camryn Justice). The injury has not been disclosed by the team.

Keyes now departs his seventh team in three seasons after being a seventh round selection of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Browns now have an open roster spot to get their total back up to 90 as they approach the Pro Football Hall of Fame game on Thursday night.

More Injuries!

LB Matthew Adams suffers calf injury, out for 'weeks'

Browns: LB Matthew Adams leaves practice with trainer

WR Marquise Goodwin will miss start of training camp with blood clots

Browns place four on non-football injury list ahead of training camp

Browns: Amari Cooper is on schedule and will be ready for training camp

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire