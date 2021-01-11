Browns open playoff game with miracle TD in disastrous Steelers start

The Cleveland Browns needed some breaks coming into Sunday’s playoff game after a COVID-19 outbreak stunted their preparation.

They got a huge one off the bat.

On the very first snap of the game, the Pittsburgh Steelers committed a critical error that led to an early 7-0 Browns lead.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger lined up in shotgun as the Steelers started on offense from their own 22-yard line. Center Maurkice Pouncey missed his target on the snap and sent ball sailing over Roethlisberger’s head and bouncing toward the end zone.

Roethlisberger and running back James Conner failed to corral the loose ball before Browns safety Karl Joseph pounced on it in the end zone for a touchdown.

Cleveland couldn't have drawn up a better start to its first playoff game since 2002.(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Just like that, 7-0 Browns. And Cleveland was the team supposedly coming in unprepared after being barred from practicing during the week because of COVID-19 protocols. That nine-time Pro Bowler Pouncey was the culprit makes it even more stunning. It’s not like he hasn’t been here before.

Pittsburgh’s second drive didn’t go much better. The Steelers reeled off seven snaps this time before Roethlsberger threw an interception to cornerback M.J. Stewart while under pressure from the Cleveland defensive front.

Three plays later, the Browns made Pittsburgh pay. Baker Mayfield connected with Jarvis Landry on a third-down pass that Landy carried into the end zone for a 40-yard touchdown.

And just like that, the Browns took a 14-0 lead 5:14 seconds into the game. They converted their first possession that wasn’t a result of a Steelers turnover into a 21-0 lead before the quarter was over.

Story continues

Cleveland could not have drawn up a better start to pull off the upset in their first playoff game since 2002.

More from Yahoo Sports: