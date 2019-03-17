Browns open as favorites to win the AFC North

The Browns have arrived.

They’ve still won nothing of consequence. They haven’t been to the playoffs in 17 years and counting. But they’ve arrived.

Vegas knows it. Via ESPN.com, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has made the Browns +140 favorites to win the AFC North.

The Steelers are close behind at +160 (i.e., bet $100, win $160). The Ravens have +250 odds to win the division.

This places even more pressure on the Browns, who went winless in 2017 and won only once in 2016. The bar is now high, and the Steelers will be able to find plenty of motivation in the notion that no one believes in them. That could fuel the Steelers to do more than anyone expects them to do in 2019.

But that’s for down the road. For now, the Browns and their fans can enjoy something that hasn’t happened since the team re-entered the league 20 years ago: The Browns actually are expected to be successful next season.