Browns open to everything with No. 1 pick, including a trade

Everyone expects the Browns to select a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, but John Dorsey isn’t ready to commit the team to one player or one position.

The Browns General Manager says he is ready to listen to offers and to consider all the top players — not just the top quarterbacks.

“There’s a lot of things I can do at No. 1 and not just get a quarterback,” Dorsey said Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “My door is wide open if somebody wants to come up and talk to me about a trade, I’m willing to trade. But also I’m going to do what’s best for this organization, and I will do that.”

Dorsey said the organization also will listen to offers for the fourth overall pick they acquired from the Texans during last year’s draft.

“Any good G.M. wants to field phone calls from all of his peers. Why wouldn’t I?” Dorsey said. “That’s why I say, ‘Give me a call and see what’s up.'”

The Browns have plenty of money to spend in free agency and four of the top 35 picks in the draft. They can make great strides this offseason.

“As an organization, we understand this is a pivotal offseason for us,” Dorsey said. “We have really done our due diligence in laying out a plan, and I feel really good about that plan moving forward.”