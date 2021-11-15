Browns open as big favorites versus the Lions, point total expected to be low

The Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions face off on the shores of Lake Erie in Week 11. The Lions are winless on the year but, somehow, come in on a more positive note than the Browns.

Detroit pushed the Pittsburgh Steelers to a tie in Week 10 as Jared Goff and Mason Rudolph (due to Ben Roethlisberger’s COVID-19 absence) set quarterbacking back a few decades.

Again, Cleveland was somehow worse with Baker Mayfield throwing for less than 100 yards before getting injured in the second half.

Despite all of that, the Browns are currently favored by 9.5 points versus the Lions this week according to Tipico Sportsbook.

On the unsurprising side, the over/under line is set at 44.5 for the game. Only the New Orleans/Philadelphia and Washington/Carolina games are lower at 43.5. Two limited offenses, Miami and the New York Jets, are also listed at 44.5 total for their game.

Cleveland is 5 – 5 and played their worst football in Week 10. Detroit is 0 – 8 – 1 and played some of their best football in Week 10. The home team Browns are still a huge favorite over the visiting Lions.

Given the chaos the 2021 NFL season has brought, anything can happen on any given Sunday.