Browns open as 7-point favorites over Washington in Week 3

The opening line for the Cleveland Browns and Washington Football Team matchup in Week 3 is out. Cleveland is a healthy favorite at home for Sunday’s meeting between the two 1-1 clubs.

The Browns are 7-point favorites to defeat the visiting Football Team at BetMGM. Cleveland is coming off an impressive 35-30 home win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday. The Football Team fell in a late Sunday game in Arizona, 30-15. Only the Indianapolis Colts (-10.5 vs. the New York Jets) are bigger favorites this week than the Browns in this week’s action.

The over/under on the game is currently set at 44.5, one of the lowest point total lines for Week 3.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services.

Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence

on news coverage.