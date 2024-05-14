Browns will open the 2024 season at home against the Dallas Cowboys

The NFL will release the full 2024 schedule Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m., but we already know how the Cleveland Browns will open the season. The Dallas Cowboys will come to Cleveland on Sunday, September 8th, for a 4:25 PM kickoff.

This is the first time the two teams have faced each other since the epic 49-38 Browns win in Dallas during the 2020 season. It will be a good measuring stick for the Browns to play a team that has high expectations in 2024, as the Cowboys always have.

Counting the postseason, the Browns are 18-14 all-time against the Cowboys as they look to win the season opener for the third straight season. There will be a lot of eyes on this game on Fox which is also expected to have Tom Brady on the call, his first regular season game as an analyst.

Now, we will wait for the rest of the schedule to be announced later in the week, but an intriguing matchup for the Browns to kick off the 2024 season.

