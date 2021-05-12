Browns will open the 2021 schedule at Kansas City

The Cleveland Browns will open up the 2021 season with a road trip to where their valiant 2020 playoff run came to an end. The Browns season kicks off in Kansas City against the defending AFC Champion Chiefs.

While the full 2021 NFL schedule won’t be revealed until later on Wednesday, the league allowed the Week 1 slate of games to get released early on its media partners. The Browns visiting the Chiefs will be the feature game in the late-afternoon window in Week 1, with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, September 12th.

Cleveland lost to Kansas City, 22-17, in the AFC divisional round. The game was marred by a controversial fumble by Browns WR Rashard Higgins, who lost the ball out of the end zone when struck by a blatantly illegal helmet-to-helmet hit by Chiefs safety “Dirty” Dan Sorensen that was not flagged on the play.

