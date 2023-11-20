Browns DE Ogbo Okoronkwo wore the hospital band from his newborn son’s birth in Week 11

Cleveland Browns defense end Ogbo Okoronkwo had a really great weekend.

Not only did he tally four tackles for a loss and a sack in the Browns’ 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Okoronkwo also became a father less than 24 hours earlier. And in honor of his newborn son, Okoronkwo wore the hospital band from his newborn son’s birth as well as a baby blanket.

Ogbo played with his hospital band on and dedicated the game to his newborn son 🥹😭 1 sack, 5 total tkl, 4 TFL, 1 QB hit pic.twitter.com/GA9rZKTkeZ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 19, 2023

new dad @OgboOkoronkwo with the baby blanket for good luck 🤗🤎 pic.twitter.com/hP274c4Fg0 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 19, 2023

Okoronkwo has been great in his first season with the Browns as a rotational pass rusher. He’s tallied 3.5 sacks with 11 tackles for a loss and six quarterback hits. Those numbers are third, tied for second and fourth on the team, respectively. Okoronkwo also batted the ball that Greg Newsome II intercepted and returned for a touchdown in the Week 10 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens.

He joined Cleveland after one season with the Houston Texans and three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. Okoronkwo has 13.0 careers sacks with 30 quarterback hits.

