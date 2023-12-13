Browns' Ogbo Okoronkwo has pec injury, may miss rest of season

Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo may be done for the year.

Okoronkwo suffered a pectoral injury that might end his 2023 season. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked today if Okoronkwo will miss the rest of the season and said that's a possibility but he doesn't know for sure.

"I don't have final confirmation on Ogbo just yet," Stefanski said. "It might be heading that way, but I'm holding out hope."

Okoronkwo has played all 13 games as a situational pass rusher and is second on the Browns with 4.5 sacks.