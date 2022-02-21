Browns offseason: Five biggest needs in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns, and their fans, hope that the next part of their roller coaster is right back up the hill. The 2020 season was full of excitement coming off low expectations while the 2021 season was full of expectations and disappointment.

In a lot of ways, the 2022 season could decide the future of the foundation of the team. Two straight losing seasons could lead owner Jimmy Haslam to start to rethink his current setup while a second playoff appearance in three years could see Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski getting contract extensions.

That is the fine line that next season could see the team walking. That makes the 2022 Browns offseason crucial. The team has a lot of decisions to make especially with Jadeveon Clowney and David Njoku as well as a possible extension for Denzel Ward.

The health and productivity of Baker Mayfield will linger over the team until he produces on the field or is replaced. The team is saying all the right things about his 2022 season.

We’ve given you our Browns Mock Offseason 1.0 earlier this month as a way to get a feel for what the 2022 roster could look like.

Today we want to identify the team’s top five needs, in perceived order, going into the offseason. Every team needs added depth at a variety of positions but Cleveland’s roster is setup well in a variety of areas allowing them to focus a lot of energy on the few areas of big need:

#5 Nose Tackle/1-tech defensive tackle

The interior of the Browns defensive line was pushed around as often as teams wanted to. While the team built their defense to chase down Lamar Jackson and get after quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, teams that could run the ball up the middle had a lot of success.

Right now, Jordan Elliott and Tommy Togiai are the team’s primary interior players. Elliott has been up and down during his first season while Togiai barely saw the field.

Finding a nose tackle/1-technique defensive tackle who can take on double teams without moving and press the pocket with strength will be important this offseason.

#4 3-tech Defensive Tackle

It just so happens that the team’s next biggest need is a pass-rushing, block-splitting defensive tackle next to the beefier 1-technique player noted above. A player who can create chaos in the face of the quarterback is very valuable especially to help Myles Garrett.

This need could be listed higher since Elliott and Togiai are only joined by Sheldon Day in the middle of the line. Malik McDowell awaits his latest legal issue to be resolved while veteran Malik Jackson is set for free agency and didn’t show a lot left in the tank last year.

True difference makers at 3-technique can be hard to find which could lead the Browns to add more edge players that can slide inside instead.

#3 Special Teams

While it may not get the headlines or big assets thrown in its direction, special teams has to improve. Last year, they were not good.

Cleveland needs to add both a kicker and a punter this offseason. Whether they invest draft capital into one or the other will be interesting but they need to get it right.

Unfortunately, it is rare in the NFL to find kickers that are consistent year after year. Instead, most teams rotate kickers every two or three years, at best, hoping to catch lightning in a bottle.

A much-improved kicking game could have changed the outcomes of games in 2021 and will be needed in 2022.

#2 Defensive End

Right now, the Browns edge rushers consist of Garrett and a lot of guys who might be able to help. Getting after the passer and setting the edge against the run are vital for Cleveland’s defense.

Resigning Clowney would be huge but seems like he will be looking for a big payday. Even if he returns, the team will need to add depth pieces that can help create a solid rotation and play with Garrett and Clowney.

Takk McKinley will likely miss most of the season with his Achilles injury that happened late in the year. As a free agent, it will be interesting if Berry tries to bring him back on a small multi-year deal.

While the top need is expected to get addressed early in the draft, defensive end would be the other direction the Browns could go with their top pick.

#1 Wide Receiver

The unsurprising top need in Cleveland. The Browns wide receiving group was less than stellar last year despite all the hope and hype. Jarvis Landry had his worst season, Odell Beckham Jr. was gone after the trade deadline, Anthony Schwartz never hit his stride and Donovan Peoples-Jones couldn’t build on a hype-filled offseason.

How uniquely bad was it?

Been a bit but still amazed Donovan Peoples-Jones led the Browns last season with 597 receiving yards. The New York teams are the only squads with leading receivers who managed fewer yards. Even the Lions, who claim the league's worst WR corps, had a rookie top 900. — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) February 20, 2022

Just better than the New York Giants and New York Jets but worse than the Detroit Lions is not a place that a playoff-caliber squad should be.

The team could be looking at adding a veteran as well as a high pick in the NFL draft. If they don’t add a vet, two receivers within their top four picks wouldn’t be shocking. Unfortunately, free-agent receivers haven’t been hits lately which is why we traded for one in our Mock Offseason 1.0.

Passing offense is a big predictor of offseason success. A healthy Mayfield and upgrades on the outside will help Stefanski get the most out of that part of the offense.

