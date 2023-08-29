Browns officially waive Cade York, Kellen Mond as they set initial 53-man roster

The Browns have set their initial 53-man roster.

The team announced 21 roster moves to get down to the limit on Tuesday afternoon. Twenty of those moves were cuts and the team also placed wide receiver Michael Woods II on the non-football injury list. Woods will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Kicker Cade York is on the list of players waived by the team. York, a 2022 fourth-round pick, struggled in the preseason and the Browns traded for Dustin Hopkins to take over the job on Monday.

Quarterback Kellen Mond is also on the list of cuts. The Browns announced Mond was waived last week, but brought him back to the roster after trading Joshua Dobbs to the Cardinals. Mond's departure leaves rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the only quarterback behind Deshaun Watson.

The Browns also waived cornerback Lorenzo Burns, wide receiver Jaelon Darden, running back Demetric Felton, running back Hassan Hall, wide receiver Mike Harley, defensive end Sam Kamara, defensive end Jeremiah Martin, S Tanner McCalister, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, defensive end Lonnie Phelps, linebacker Charlie Thomas III, defensive end Isaiah Thomas, defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, and wide receiver Austin Watkins.

Guard Michael Dunn, defensive tackle Trysten Hill, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, and running back John Kelly were released.