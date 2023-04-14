Browns officially sign WR Marquise Goodwin

The Cleveland Browns and Marquise Goodwin agreed to terms on a deal weeks ago in the heat of NFL free agency, and now they have finally put pen to paper. Goodwin officially signed his deal with the Browns today, joining the team on a one-year deal as the team looks to add proven verticality to their offense.

Despite injuries, Goodwin has managed to surpass 300 yards receiving three of the last four seasons. For the value of the deal and what his role will be if Goodwin can add another 300 this season for the Browns, then his contract will live up to the dollar figure.

More Free Agency!

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire