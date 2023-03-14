Browns officially re-sign linebacker Sione Takitaki to a one-year deal worth $2.6 million

The legal tampering period for NFL free agency is on day two and the Cleveland Browns have brought back another of their own after bringing in two nice defensive pieces a day ago. After arguably his best season as a pro was cut short due to an ACL tear the Browns have re-signed linebacker and former third-round pick Sione Takitaki to a one-year, $2.6 million deal.

As the season went on and injuries added up for the team at linebacker they turned to Takitaki to take more and more snaps. He was up to the challenge and played pretty well leading to some, including me, wanting to see the player given a contract extension. This is a solid low-risk high reward-type contract and a wise move from the Browns.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire