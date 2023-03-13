Browns officially restructure Deshaun Watson’s contract, create $36 million in cap space

It was quite evident that it was going to happen, but the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson have made it official. The team and quarterback have agreed to restructure their deal, freeing up an additional $36 million in cap space to spend this offseason. The Browns now sit with just over $20 million currently in cap space as free agency’s tampering period begins at 4 PM on Monday.

With big-named targets on their radar, the Browns now have some money to spend. Do not be surprised if Watson is not the only highly-paid player on the roster to restructure their deal to help create more cap space as well.

