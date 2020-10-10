Browns officially activate TE David Njoku from injured reserve

Kevin Stefanski proved a man of his word, and quickly. On Friday, Stefanski stated that the team was set to activate tight end David Njoku from injured reserve before Sunday’s game. On Saturday, the Browns officially followed through on Stefanski’s proclamation.

Njoku will be eligible to play on Sunday against the visiting Indianapolis Colts. He has missed the last three games.

In addition to activating Njoku, the Browns elevated defensive lineman Joey Ivie up from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. He will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Ivie can help provide depth with starting DT Larry Ogunjobi out and DE Adrian Clayborn questionable.