Browns make it official, sign QB Joe Flacco to the 53-man roster

After head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Sunday that veteran quarterback Joe Flacco would be the starter for the Cleveland Browns for the remainder of the season, some were puzzled by him remaining on the practice squad. There were some out there suggesting that he could just be snatched up by any team which was never the case as Flacco would have to agree to any potential deal.

All of that speculation is over as he has now signed a new deal on Cleveland’s 53-man active roster. The deal is incentive-laden and gives him $75k a game for the remaining four regular season games. He will also get bonuses for any playoff games won including a $2 million bonus if he wins a Super Bowl.

The Browns control their playoff destiny and if Flacco continues to play like he has in his first two starts they should make the postseason. For now, it’s the Chicago Bears who come to Cleveland Browns Stadium Sunday.

