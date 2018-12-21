Browns offensive line coach, 'Hard Knocks' star Bob Wylie broke ankle in practice Thursday

Browns offensive line coach Bob Wylie fractured his ankle in practice on Thursday. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bob Wylie — who grew national fame this season on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” — fractured his ankle in practice on Thursday, the team announced on Thursday night.

Wylie was taken by ambulance to University Hospital and underwent successful surgery on Thursday night, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. He is still recovering, and it is not yet clear how exactly he was injured.

He will likely miss Cleveland’s game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Wylie, who is in his second year with the Browns, has coached in the NFL for 25 seasons and for nearly 50 years overall.

Fans grew to love Wylie after seeing him on the HBO series this fall, especially after he went on a hilarious rant about stretchingand many dressed up as him for Halloween. He even appeared in a fantastic video this week dressed as Santa Claus while riding a blocking sled.


“Honestly, he’s one of the best human beings I’ve been around,” Browns guard Joel Bitonio said, via the Associated Press’ Tom Withers. “He’s a great coach but what he does off the field, he takes care of the people in the building and he’s just a great dude.”

