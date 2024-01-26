Browns offensive coordinator search now includes Kellen Moore of Cowboys and Chargers

Jan. 25—The Browns' diligent search for an offensive coordinator has branched out to two more coaches who lost their jobs after the 2023 season.

A league source confirmed numerous reports that the Browns are interviewing Brian Johnson, who was fired after one year as offensive coordinator of the Eagles, and Kellen Moore, whom Jim Harbaugh chose not to retain after being named head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Browns have already interviewed Ken Dorsey, who was fired as offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills in midseason, Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson and former Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson for the job left vacant after Alex Van Pelt was fired on Jan. 17.

The Eagles finished sixth in total offense in 2023, but they lost five of their last six games and were eliminated in a wild-card playoff game. They failed to score 20 or more points in four of their last six regular-season games.

Johnson was successful as the Eagles quarterback coach in 2021 and 2022 when the team's offensive coordinator was Shane Steichen. Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator when Steichen was hired as Colts head coach in 2023.

Moore spent only the 2023 season with the Chargers after four seasons as the Cowboys offensive coordinator. The Chargers finished 18th in offense — two notches below where the Browns finished.

The 2023 season was chaotic for the Chargers. Quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fractured finger and missed the last four games with the injury. Head coach Brandon Staley was fired with three games left in the regular season.

The Eagles are also interviewing Moore for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Kevin Stefanski, who has called plays since he was named Browns head coach in 2020, might have to give up that gig if he chooses Moore as his offensive coordinator. Moore called plays for the Chargers and might be reluctant to give up that duty.

The Falcons are hiring Raheem Morris as their head coach, according to multiple reports. The job was expected to go to Bill Belichick. Dave Canales, offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers in 2023, is expected to be named the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

The Seahawks and Commanders are now the only two teams without a head coach. Dan Quinn, the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys, is expected to replace Pete Carroll in Seattle. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is a favorite to replace fired Ron Rivera in Washington.

If the final two openings go as expected, it would mean former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel will not be a head coach in 2024. His replacement in Tennessee, Brian Callahan, has not announced his plans for the Titans coaching staff he inherited.

The Browns could pursue Tim Kelly as offensive coordinator if Callahan does not retain him. Kelly was the Titans' offensive coordinator in 2023. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach with the Houston Texans. Kelly was the Texans offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020 when now Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson combined for 8,675 passing yards and 59 touchdown passes with only 19 interceptions.