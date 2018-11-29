Browns Offensive Coordinator Defends Baker Mayfield Speaking Out About Hue Jackson

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens has no issues with Baker Mayfield being critical of former head coach Hue Jackson.

"Baker's not going to blow smoke up anyone's a--," Kitchens said, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "So, if he said it, that’s what he feels, and I’m standing behind Baker Mayfield. I don’t care about anybody that doesn’t work in this building and what they think about what he said, alright? That’s what I stand behind is him and these players in this locker room.”

Mayfield sounded off on Jackson Sunday after the Browns' 35–20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The rookie quarterback wasn't pleased with Jackson joining Marvin Lewis's staff in Cincinnati after the Browns fired him in late October.

"I don't have a problem with Baker saying anything like that," he said. "The guy spoke what he felt to be true and I don't know when it became big news to speak the truth."

Earlier Thursday, retired NFL player Deion Sanders shared some advice for Mayfield on ESPN's First Take, reminding the rookie to be careful of what he says because the NFL is a business.

The Browns went 3–36 during Jackson's three seasons as head coach. Sunday's win ended a 25-game road losing streak and improved the team's record to 4-6-1 on the season.

Cleveland will face the Bengals again in Week 16 on Dec. 23. The Browns play the Texans this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.