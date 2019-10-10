Browns’ offensive coordinator calls Antonio Callaway drop “catastrophic”

Late in the first half on Monday night, the Browns trailed 14-3 but appeared to be poised to get back in the game when Baker Mayfield hit wide receiver Antonio Callaway in the hands at the goal line. Unfortunately, Callaway bobbled the ball into the hands of 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams, who returned it all the way across midfield, and the 49ers’ route was on.

Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken was, to say the least, unhappy. Monken today cited Callaway’s drop as a devastating moment for the Browns.

“We didn’t execute the play for God’s sakes. It’s catastrophic. It completely changed the game,” Monken said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Monken said the Browns’ mistakes are killing them.

“Bad football loses before good football wins,” Monken said.

It didn’t help that the Browns were playing the 49ers, who have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Things should be a little easier on Sunday against the Seahawks’ defense. At least if they can avoid more “catastrophic” mistakes.