Browns offense slightly slow, highly efficient through two games

As always, all that matters is the scoreboard at the end of each game and the standings at the end of the season. For the Cleveland Browns, they have been on the winning side once and the losing side once so far in the young NFL season.

In between the start of the game and the final score is a lot of interesting details. The NFL creates a great deal of data that can be analyzed. Some are as simple as yards, completion percentages and turnover ratio while others can border on the “rocket scientist” side of complexity.

Somewhere in the middle can often form great information that is easy to digest and understand. A good example of this is the following chart which graphs teams offenses based on how many first downs per play they get versus how quickly they are snapping the ball based on the play clock:

Pace and efficiency charts updated with week 2 stats #nflverse pic.twitter.com/G7cfCWAius — Cooper Adams (@Cooper_DFF) September 21, 2021

As seen in the chart, the Cleveland offense has the most first downs per play of the entire NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys falling a bit behind. The Browns are also not running plays as fast as the league average.

Given the success of the offense shown in the chart, it looks like the Browns are going at just the right speed for their team to be successful.

Early data, interesting data but will the offense continue on this pace throughout the season?