Browns offense erupts in historic display in Dallas

The Cleveland Browns won their third game in a row in spectacular offensive fashion. Kevin Stefanski’s Browns blew the hooves off the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, running for over 300 yards in a 49-38 win in Dallas.

While Dallas QB Dak Prescott threw for over 500 yards and four TDs as the Cowboys rallied late, it was the Browns own commanding performance on offense that wins the day. Cleveland came out running and never stopped.

The Browns ran for 74 yards on eight carries in the first quarter, while also throwing for 85 more. Jarvis Landry’s TD pass to Odell Beckham Jr. got the Browns on the board with expertly executed trickery.

Watch: Jarvis Landry hits Odell Beckham Jr. with the TD pass

The Browns kept the foot on the gas. Take a gander at the team’s drive chart from midway through the third quarter, at which they lead 38-14:

Even with Nick Chubb sidelined with a knee injury, the Browns continued to gash the soft Cowboys defensive front. D’Ernest Johnson ran for 95 yards in relief duty, while Kareem Hunt hit 71 yards and scored twice in 11 carries. Cleveland had three separate runners top 70 yards on the ground, and Chubb added 43 in the first quarter before he departed.

It made for a historic occasion. No Browns team had ever done that before,

With D’Ernest Johnson (95), Odell Beckham (73) and Kareem Hunt (71), today marked the first time in @Browns history that the team had three players rush for 70+ yards in a game — Dan Murphy (@DMurph_BrownsPR) October 4, 2020





Beckham’s huge day also made history. By scoring two receiving TDs and the 50-yard game-sealing run, “OBJ” became just the fourth player this century to score two by air and one by ground. He joins Mike Williams, Javon Walker and David Patten in pulling off the feat since 2000.

Baker Mayfield was efficient, if not prolific. In throwing for 165 yards, two TDs and no INTs, Mayfield avoided a turnover for the third straight game. Last week marked the first time he’d ever gone two full games without a giveaway.

Cleveland also posted at least 30 points for the third week in a row. It’s the first time since Weeks 10-12 in 1968 they’ve pulled off that feat. That ’68 unit did it six games in a row behind Hall of Famers Paul Warfield, Leroy Kelly and Gene Hickerson.