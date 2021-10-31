Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. nonexistent in week 8 loss

Associated Press

Jarvis Landry's dependable hands failed him at the worst possible time. Landry fumbled and had two critical drops in the fourth quarter Sunday as Cleveland, which came into the season with enormous expectations, lost 15-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers and fell into last place in the AFC North. With the Browns (4-4) driving for a potential go-ahead touchdown, Landry caught a short pass from Baker Mayfield and got to Pittsburgh's 21-yard line, where he was stripped by Steelers linebacker and former teammate Joe Schobert.