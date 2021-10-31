Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. nonexistent in week 8 loss
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Cleveland WR finished the game with one catch for six yards in the loss to the Steelers.
The Cleveland WR finished the game with one catch for six yards in the loss to the Steelers.
A shoulder injury won’t keep Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from playing on Sunday against the Steelers. The bigger question is whether Beckham will be playing for Cleveland next Sunday, when they face the Bengals. Beckham is reportedly “good to go” for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. He played 10 days ago against the Broncos, returning [more]
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. The Browns won’t have to take on the Steelers without wide receiver Odell Beckham or defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Both players were listed as questionable on Friday, but will be in the [more]
Mike Tomlin takes the heat for the botched fake field goal.
Quite a few problems to sort out from the Browns inexcusable loss to the Steelers in Week 8:
Peyton Manning joined the Broncos’ Ring of Honor on Sunday. Will he eventually join the team’s ownership? Manning downplayed that possibility in comments made Sunday. “I haven’t had any serious conversations with anyone,” Manning said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. (This implies that he has had one or more non-serious conversations.) “Certainly, there’s some people [more]
Some of the best reactions to Penn State 33-24 loss to Ohio State
The Detroit Lions were destroyed against the Philadelphia Eagle with no redeeming qualities leaving with a list full of duds this week
Of all the amazing things Tom Brady has done in his career, his touchdown pass total in his forties has to be the most improbable.
Jarvis Landry's dependable hands failed him at the worst possible time. Landry fumbled and had two critical drops in the fourth quarter Sunday as Cleveland, which came into the season with enormous expectations, lost 15-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers and fell into last place in the AFC North. With the Browns (4-4) driving for a potential go-ahead touchdown, Landry caught a short pass from Baker Mayfield and got to Pittsburgh's 21-yard line, where he was stripped by Steelers linebacker and former teammate Joe Schobert.
The Bengals routed the Ravens in Week Seven, but they came back down to Earth in a hurry in Week Eight. The Jets erased an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter as quarterback Mike White turned in a performance for the ages in his first NFL start. White threw touchdowns to Ty Johnson and Tyler [more]
Happy Halloween! Who has been SCARY good for the Packers this season?
The sour reaction from Lions fans and media was well-deserved
Eleven U.S. states with Republican governors sued the Biden administration on Friday seeking to block a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing it is unconstitutional and violates federal procurement law. Saying they were necessary to fight COVID-19, President Joe Biden issued a pair of executive orders on Sept. 9 requiring all executive branch federal employees and federal contractors be vaccinated. A joint lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District Of Missouri by 10 states, Arkansas, Alaska, Missouri, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Happy Halloween: A look at your costumes and decorations
Baker Mayfield has a simple but important request for Browns fans today:
The Jets are open to trading Marcus Maye, but Joe Douglas wants a high draft pick in return.
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield returned to the lineup against the Steelers in Week Eight after missing Week Seven with a left shoulder injury that is likely to require surgery at some point down the road. Mayfield was 20-of-31 for 225 yards, but the team lost 15-10 to their AFC North rivals. After the game, Mayfield [more]
The officials flagged the Bengals' Mike Hilton for unnecessary roughness. Hilton tackled Ty Johnson, and it looked like both the offensive and defensive players lowered their heads.
The Ducks game against Washington will kickoff at 4:30 PM on ABC next week, slotted for primetime viewing.
Watch all the Browns highlights from their Week 8 Halloween matchup with the Steelers: