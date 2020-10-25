Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. injured on Baker Mayfield INT, won't return for Bengals game

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. got injured early in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. How early? It happened on the Browns’ second offensive play of the day.

Baker Mayfield, who is reportedly playing with a cracked rib, threw an interception on his first pass and Beckham injured himself trying to make a tackle, leaping over a Bengal and landing hard on his side.

He went right to the locker room after that, and was visibly limping. The Browns ruled him out of Sunday’s game with an unspecified knee injury.

It’s the second straight week that Mayfield has thrown an interception on his first pass of the game.

Odell Beckham Jr. was injured trying to make a tackle after a Baker Mayfield interception. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

