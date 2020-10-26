Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. done for season with torn ACL

Barry Werner

The Cleveland Browns have lost a star while winning a game.

In Sunday’s victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was injured on a play that saw Baker Mayfield intercepted.

Now, Monday comes word that OBJ is done for the season with a torn ACL.



The mercurial wideout can be seen in pain after Darius Phillips’ return of the pick.


Beckham had 23 catches for 319 yards and 3 TDs this season.

Per NFL.com:

There have been rumblings about Beckham’s future in Cleveland with no guaranteed money on his contract after this year if he were to stay healthy. The ACL tear, however, might keep him in Cleveland in 2021. As NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo noted, the injury guarantee means the Browns likely can’t cut OBJ, given that he wouldn’t pass a physical before the third day of the new league year. A trade would be possible, but the acquiring team would be taking on a player coming off major knee surgery with a hefty price tag