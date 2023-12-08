Browns OC: WR Amari Cooper still ‘has boxes to check’ before being cleared for Jaguars game

The Cleveland Browns have a borderline must-win game this Sunday at home with the Jacksonville Jaguars coming to town. They may have to do it without their best pass catcher in Amari Cooper after he exited the Rams game last week with a concussion. He remains in protocol as of Thursday and Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said he still has boxes that need to be checked to clear protocol.

It seems likely that Cooper won’t play Sunday as it’s usually tough for players to clear protocol without missing a game. Though he isn’t Cooper the team did get Marquise Goodwin back on the practice field and that could help lessen the blow of missing Cooper.

It seems like Cleveland may be starting Joe Flacco again this week and Goodwin’s speed and ability to attack vertically could help the veteran quarterback. It’s all hands on deck as the season is nearly overall and the Browns are fighting and clawing to get back into the postseason.

