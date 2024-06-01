Browns OC Ken Dorsey believes Deshaun Watson progresses every day

The biggest talking point for the Cleveland Browns at the sixth OTA practice on Thursday was quarterback Deshaun Watson’s health as he continues ramping up after shoulder surgery. New offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey commented on Thursday that every day he sees a new throw from Watson that he hasn’t seen before, a sign that he is getting healthier each day and trending in the right direction.

Fans got a better look at Watson on Thursday as he threw in front of the media for the first time since OTAs began. Like before, it doesn’t look like his throwing motion looks normal, and he doesn’t seem to have any limitations outside of slowly ramping him up and taking every other day off.

There is still a long way to go before training camp, but he seems on track to be ready when the season kicks off in September. As of Friday, there are just 100 days between you and the return of Browns football.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire