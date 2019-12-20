Browns OC: “It’s frustrating” that team can’t line up properly

The Browns have screwed up many things this year.

But after 15 weeks of the regular season, some of the most basic functions of footballing still seem to elude them.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken admitted it was “frustrating” that the team still can’t line up properly, forcing them to waste timeouts, and generally flail about.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Obviously, it falls on us coaches, it falls on the players and falls on all of us to obviously get the play in and hear it clearly in the huddle,” Monken said. “It all starts with the alignment and assignment because that gets you beat. Before any mismatches whoever you play, if you’re not getting lined up and you do not know what you’re doing, it doesn’t matter who you play — you will not be consistent, you’ll be choppy with what you do. . . .

“It is frustrating because then you put Baker [Mayfield] up against it in terms of the clock and trying to get us in the right protection and those kind of things. It has been frustrating and it lends yourself to be choppy, lends yourself into burning timeouts when you do not need them and taking penalties when you do not have to. It’s something that has been an issue and something we’ve tried to correct.”

I mean, it’s only the week before Christmas, no need to rush, fellas.

Despite all the preseason hype and the collection of name-brand offensive parts, the Browns are 6-8 and 21st in the league in scoring.