Browns have numerous players raking in fan Pro Bowl votes as roster announcement looms

Fan voting for the 2023 Pro Bowl will account for one-third of the overall voting concluded on Christmas Day. The Cleveland Browns, headlined by Myles Garrett and Dustin Hopkins, had numerous players in the top-10 of their respective positions.

Coaches and players will make up the other two-thirds of the voting as the rosters are set to be announced on January 3rd at 8 pm on NFL Network.

After the fan voting, 11 different Browns players find themselves in the top 10 of their respected positions with several having a chance to make their first appearance on a Pro Bowl roster. It is no surprise that for the Browns, several players are on the defense as three defensive backs find themselves on these lists.

Martin Emerson Jr. and Grant Delpit should find themselves on their first Pro Bowl roster as both have had breakout seasons. Myles Garrett seems like a lock to receive the honors again as he pushes for a Defensive Player of the Year award. Below are the Browns that rank in the Top 10 of their position ahead of the official announcement tonight.

CB Denzel Ward: 6th among CBs

Browns Myles Garrett Dustin Hopkins Pro Bowl

CB Martin Emerson Jr.: 8th among CBs

S Grant Delpit: 4th among SSs

DE Myles Garrett: 3rd among DEs

P Corey Bojorquez: 5th among Ps

TE David Njoku: 5th among TEs

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

LS Charlie Hughlett: 9th among LSs

K Dustin Hopkins: 1st among Ks

G Joel Bitonio: 2nd among Gs

G Wyatt Teller: 5th among Gs

FB Nick Harris: 10th among FBs

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire