Browns now a virtual lock to make the playoffs after dominant win vs. Texans

Cory Kinnan
·2 min read

The Cleveland Browns entered their Week 16 matchup against the Houston Texans already in a great position to make the playoffs. Joe Flacco and the Browns held a one-game lead on the fifth seed in the AFC, and now they hold an even tighter grip on that spot after a blowout showing on Christmas Eve.

That is not it as well, as the Browns still have a shot at the AFC North crown as the Baltimore Ravens battle the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins in back-to-back weeks. As it stands now, however, the Browns are a virtual lock to make the playoffs as they sit with a record of 10-5 with just two weeks to go in the regular season. Can they get a bit of help around the league to knock the Ravens down a peg?

Let’s take a look at three different playoff predictors to see where they project Cleveland’s playoff probability to sit with just two weeks to go.

Sumer Sports: 97.6% chance to make playoffs

Browns Joe Flacco Texans
Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

According to Sumer Sports, with the elite showing from Joe Flacco and Amari Cooper, the Browns increased their odds of making the playoffs.

ESPN's Football Power Index: 99.8% chance to make playoffs

ESPN’s Football Power Index, which has been relatively lowest on the Browns’ odds to make the playoffs, now has this team led by Joe Flacco as a near 100 percent lock to see the postseason.

New York Times Playoff Simulator: 99% chance to make the playoffs

After the win against the Texans, New York Times’ playoff machine gives the Browns a 99 percent chance to make the playoffs.

NFL.com's playoff picture

NFL.com gives the Browns a 99 percent chance to make the playoffs in their updated playoff picture. Buckle in Cleveland, the fun ride is set to continue.

