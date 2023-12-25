Browns now a virtual lock to make the playoffs after dominant win vs. Texans

The Cleveland Browns entered their Week 16 matchup against the Houston Texans already in a great position to make the playoffs. Joe Flacco and the Browns held a one-game lead on the fifth seed in the AFC, and now they hold an even tighter grip on that spot after a blowout showing on Christmas Eve.

That is not it as well, as the Browns still have a shot at the AFC North crown as the Baltimore Ravens battle the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins in back-to-back weeks. As it stands now, however, the Browns are a virtual lock to make the playoffs as they sit with a record of 10-5 with just two weeks to go in the regular season. Can they get a bit of help around the league to knock the Ravens down a peg?

Let’s take a look at three different playoff predictors to see where they project Cleveland’s playoff probability to sit with just two weeks to go.

Sumer Sports: 97.6% chance to make playoffs

According to Sumer Sports, with the elite showing from Joe Flacco and Amari Cooper, the Browns increased their odds of making the playoffs.

here is the playoff leverage on the line going into week 16*https://t.co/wYLf9J5nmZ pic.twitter.com/4liZk5r3Og — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) December 21, 2023

ESPN's Football Power Index: 99.8% chance to make playoffs

ESPN’s Football Power Index, which has been relatively lowest on the Browns’ odds to make the playoffs, now has this team led by Joe Flacco as a near 100 percent lock to see the postseason.

New York Times Playoff Simulator: 99% chance to make the playoffs

After the win against the Texans, New York Times’ playoff machine gives the Browns a 99 percent chance to make the playoffs.

NFL.com's playoff picture

NFL.com gives the Browns a 99 percent chance to make the playoffs in their updated playoff picture. Buckle in Cleveland, the fun ride is set to continue.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire