Browns now have 10 first-round draft picks on the roster

Mike Florio
·1 min read
With Jadeveon Clowney, a 2014 first-round pick, reportedly joining the Browns, the city that will host the 2021 draft now has 10 first-round picks on the roster.

The other nine first-round picks on the Cleveland roster include receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (2014), tackle Jack Conklin (2016), defensive end Myles Garrett (2017), quarterback Baker Mayfield (2018), defensive end Takk McKinley (2017), tight end David Njoku (2017), defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (2013), cornerback Denzel Ward (2018), and tackle Jedrick Wills (2020).

The Browns also have three No. 1 overall picks — Clowney, Garrett, and Mayfield.

And let’s not forget they also have a Super Bowl MVP. Linebacker Malcolm Smith, a seventh-round pick in 2011, was the MVP of Super Bowl XLVIII.

