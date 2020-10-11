Browns are now 1.5-point favorites vs. Colts

After opening as two-point underdogs for Sunday’s visit from the Indianapolis Colts, the Cleveland Browns are now favored by 1.5 points to beat the visitors from the AFC South.

A combination of more confidence (read: big money being bet) in the Browns and some major Colts injury issues have swung the line at BetMGM.

The over/under figure on the game has also risen, likely a reflection on the Colts losing All-Pro LB Darius Leonard. It opened at 46.5 but is now 48.5 as of Sunday morning.

