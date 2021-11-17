Browns notes: Kevin Stefanski rules out Kareem Hunt for Lions; Nick Chubb still on COVID-19 list

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt, right, is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley (24) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

BEREA — The Browns might be forced to play another game without either of their star running backs, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Hunt definitely won't play Sunday when the Browns (5-5) host the Detroit Lions, coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday, and Chubb remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for a breakthrough case last week.

"Nothing new [with Chubb]. Just day to day, and we'll let the protocols play themselves out," Stefanski said.

Cleveland Browns takeaways: Baker Mayfield says leg went numb vs. Patriots, plans to face Lions, but taking it day by day

If Chubb misses his second game in a row, D'Ernest Johnson will start again at running back Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Johnson rushed 19 times for 99 yards (5.2 average) and caught seven passes on eight targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots.

Hunt will miss his fifth consecutive game Sunday. After Hunt suffered a right calf injury Oct. 17 against the Arizona Cardinals, Stefanski said the player's timetable for return is "in that ballpark" of four to six weeks.

Hunt, who's on injured reserve, worked out on the field Wednesday with an athletic trainer after the Browns' walk-through session. Hunt wore a sleeve on his injured left.

"He's progressing," Stefanski said.

In addition to Chubb, backup running backs Demetric Felton and John Kelly and backup center Nick Harris are still on the COVID-19 list after landing there last week.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept.12, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Myles Garrett out due to personal reason; more on Browns injury report

The following Browns players didn't practice Wednesday:

Defensive end Myles Garrett (not injury related, personal reason), quarterback Baker Mayfield (left, non-throwing shoulder, foot, knee), wide receivers Jarvis Landry (knee) and Anthony Schwartz (concussion), cornerbacks Troy Hill (neck) and A.J. Green (concussion) and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee).

Stefanski said he expects Garrett to be back with the team this week and play Sunday, and the coach added he's confident Mayfield will play.

Story continues

Lions starting quarterback Jared Goff (oblique) didn't practice, either. Backup Tim Boyle took first-team practice repetitions Wednesday.

Mayfield was on the field watching practice during the portion open to reporters. Jackson worked out on a stationary bike beside the field. The other players who missed practice were not outside.

Hill was wheeled off the field on a stretcher Sunday at Gillette Stadium and taken to a Boston-area hospital before being released that night. He was diagnosed with a cervical sprain.

“All of the news continues to be good, which is obviously great," Stefanski said. "We'll just keep bringing him along.”

Cleveland defender suffers scary neck injury: Browns cornerback Troy Hill released from hospital, set to return to Cleveland

Receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones started limping while running a route on air, stopped practicing and talked to a member of the medical staff during the open period of practice.

On the injury report, the Browns listed him as a limited practice participant because of a groin injury.

Defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) returned to practice after sitting out Sunday. He was limited along with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (wrist, ankle, knee) and center JC Tretter (knee).

Cornerback Greedy Williams (shoulder) fully participated after being inactive versus the Patriots. Right tackle Blake Hance (thumb) was another full participant.

Running backs coach Stump Mitchell visited practice. Johnson and Mayfield embraced Mitchell, who has been tending to a medical issue related to a previous knee injury for weeks.

Cleveland Browns running backs coach Stump Mitchell watches the team practice with running back Kareem Hunt during NFL football training camp, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Berea, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns roster moves

The Browns announced receiver Lawrence Cager had been restored to the practice squad. Cager had landed on the practice squad/COVID-19 list last week.

The Browns also released defensive back Bryan Mills from the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

Fox's Jay Glazer: Odell Beckham Jr. wanted to go to Los Angeles Rams 'for a long time'

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns' Kareem Hunt won't face Lions; Nick Chubb on COVID-19 list