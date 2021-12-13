Browns notebook: Coach Kevin Stefanski responds to Baker Mayfield's 'conservative' comment

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field following an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

Coach Kevin Stefanski said he shared quarterback Baker Mayfield’s sentiments about their struggles to put away the Ravens in the second half of the Browns’ 24-22 victory Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

But Stefanski would not get into a discussion about Mayfield’s continuing frustration, which dates back to a 13-10 victory over the Detroit Lions on Nov. 21, when Mayfield declined to fulfill his postgame media obligation.

“I can’t speak to that,” Stefanski said Monday. “For us as a team, these wins are hard to come by. We’ll continue to fight, scratch and claw for 60 minutes or more and that’s going to be our focus.”

Mayfield’s comments reflected the Browns’ failure to score in the second half, when the Ravens cut into a 24-3 second-quarter deficit and had a chance after recovering an onside kick with 1:17 to go.

“We did enough to win the game so check that box off. We got conservative,” Mayfield said Sunday. “We need to put it away. That’s what good teams do, so we need to improve on that.”

Asked about Mayfield’s “conservative” remark, Stefanski said the game might have been different had the Browns turned a 10-play drive at the end of the third and start of the fourth quarter into a touchdown. The possession stalled at the Baltimore 23 when Mayfield failed to hit a deep pass to receiver Jarvis Landry. Chase McLaughlin’s 41-yard field goal attempt failed, hitting the right upright with 11:30 remaining.

“I also lamented that we didn’t put the game away. Miss a field goal to go up 27-9. On that third-and-10, would love to have converted there and get seven off of that drive,” Stefanski said. “That was a long fourth-quarter drive and we need to do more of that. It’s certainly something that we talk about internally where we can get better ... to put those games away and that’s what we need to do. The good news is, we put it away, got that win, and that’s got to be our focus moving forward in these games. They’re all going to be close. ...”

Stefanski also noted that the Browns followed up that possession with two three-and-outs.

During an interview with NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner that aired pregame, Mayfield said “internal” criticism has made this season more difficult.

“It comes down to trying to find an even balance of listening to those opinions around you that truly matter — friends, family teammates — and that’s been the tricky part about this year,” Mayfield told the Hall of Fame quarterback. “[It] has been a lot of internal things. It hasn’t just been outside noise.”

Mayfield was likely referring to social media criticism by the fathers of former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and running back Kareem Hunt. The elder Hunt’s Facebook post and the video Beckham Sr. posted on Instagram prompted Warner to do a film analysis of Mayfield this season.

Stefanski said he and Mayfield have not discussed his interview with Warner.

“No. I’m not sure exactly what that’s referring to. I talk to Baker every week, every day, so I think we’ve got a good line of communication,” Stefanski said.

Asked if that will come up this week, Stefanski said, “With Baker and with all of our guys, constant, open line of communication, so you always will address anything that’s on people’s minds. But specific to that, I don’t have a specific answer.”

Cleveland Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns sticking with kicker Chase McLaughlin

Stefanski said the Browns are sticking with McLaughlin and will not bring in others for tryouts, despite the kicker’s recent slump.

McLaughlin is 15-for-20 on field-goal attempts, with all his misses coming since Oct. 21. Besides Sunday, McLaughlin had a 41-yarder blocked against Denver (Oct. 21), was wide left on a 45-yarder at Cincinnati (Nov. 7), wide right on a 46-yarder against Detroit (Nov. 21), and wide left from 46 yards at Baltimore (Nov. 28).

“Chase is hard on himself. He wants to make them all. He is counting on them,” Stefanski said. “They are close games so he has to come through for us. That is no different than Week 1. I think he understands all of that.”

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) breaks up a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Baltimore Ravens targeted Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams

Third-year cornerback Greedy Williams got the start in place of rookie Greg Newsome II, out with a concussion suffered in Friday’s practice. The Ravens went after Williams, most notably on Tyler Huntley’s 36-yard pass to Rashod Batemen during a fourth-quarter touchdown drive that cut the gap to 24-15.

“Greedy had some really good moments in that game, and they made a few plays. That is an occupational hazard for cornerbacks,” Stefanski said. “There is technique that we can work on. There are things that we can be mindful of and make sure we are better going into this week.”

Cleveland Browns fullback Andy Janovich (31) rushes down the sideline during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio.

What was fullback Andy Janovich doing on Baltimore Ravens’ onside kick?

The Browns survived near-disaster, with the defense bailing out the special teams in the final 77 seconds. The Ravens’ onside kick hit Browns fullback Andy Janovich and Ravens safety Chuck Clark recovered at the Baltimore 41.

Asked what happened with Janovich, Stefanski said, “I have not had a chance to talk to him specifically about that. His job is to field it if he feels like he can field it and, if not, to go block.

“I think he was going to block, and I think the ball had a maybe unexpected bounce. That is not an excuse. He should obviously avoid it if he can."

Stefanski said the Browns had the usual hands team on the field for the play.

“The thinking there is oftentimes the ball goes behind that line, and you want some bigger bodies to block the guys who are coming down on kickoff,” Stefanski said.

On another special teams issue, Stefanski did not give rookie running back Demetric Felton Jr. a pass for muffing two punts in the bright sunshine.

“He needs to catch the ball. Whether it is sun, wind or whatever it is, he needs to catch it,” Stefanski said.

‘Wholesale changes’ at halftime not how Cleveland Browns handle adjustments

The Browns have been outscored 170-103 in the second half and 105-52 in the fourth quarter this season, but Stefanski downplayed the seeming lack of halftime adjustments as an issue.

“We do have to be better. That is obvious,” Stefanski said. “That is a team stat. Offense, defense and special teams, we have to be better through all four quarters.

“The adjustments that you make, they really happen within series and within quarters. It is not like you get in at halftime and you wholesale change things. You have really good discussion and you talk about where you are going but, really, all of those adjustments should be happening in the middle of the second quarter, in the middle of the third quarter and so on.”

