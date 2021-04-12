The Browns, not Seahawks, are on Jadeveon Clowney watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Jadeveon Clowney is making a second visit to Cleveland.

The free agent pass rusher who played for the Seahawks during the 2019-20 NFL season is expected to visit the Browns on Monday, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

I’m told the #Browns are working to arrange another visit with free agent edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney for Monday, at this time, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 11, 2021

The expectation is that both Clowney and the Browns will strike a deal that would land him in a Cleveland uniform in 2021, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones added.

Indeed. The belief is both sides will ultimately strike a deal Monday, per sources. https://t.co/l3aAVHSWCm — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) April 11, 2021

The former No. 1 pick was with the Tennessee Titans in 2020 where he played just eight games after going on Injured Reserve with a torn meniscus. He recorded four passes defensed, four tackles for loss and six quarterback hits, but went without a single sack in Tennessee.

In 11 starts through 13 games in Seattle, Clowney compiled 31 tackles (seven for loss), three sacks (13 quarterback hits), four forced fumbles (two recoveries) and one interception for a touchdown (three pass breakups). He played through a sports hernia before undergoing core-muscle surgery.

Clowney was initially a name floated for a possible reunion with the Seahawks. That door is seemingly closed now that Seattle has added Kerry Hyder in free agency, re-signed Benson Mayowa and Carlos Dunlap, and safety Jamal Adams will return in 2021.

Dunlap had five sacks in eight games while Mayowa added six sacks on a Seahawks pass rush that flourished and ended the season with 46 total sacks, good for seventh in the league. The Seahawks leader in sacks, Adams, had 9.5 sacks in 12 games. Hyder had 8.5 sacks last season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Other pass rushers returning in 2021 include defensive ends Alton Robinson, L.J. Collier and Rasheem Green, as well as defensive tackle Poona Ford.

While Seattle isn’t likely in the cards for Clowney any longer, the Browns could certainly use a starting caliber defensive end across from Myles Garrett and Takk McKinley. Cleveland finished the 2020 season with the 17th-best defensive in the league, allowing 358.4 yards per game, and made its first playoff appearance since 2002.

The Browns reportedly made Clowney a sizeable offer last year, but the two sides couldn’t get the deal done. A year later, it seems like Clowney watch is in full force in Cleveland.