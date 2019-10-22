Browns “not ready to say anything yet” about offensive line changes

The Browns traded offensive lineman Austin Corbett to the Rams last week and General Manager John Dorsey admitted to ” a few conversations” with Washington that many believe were about a potential trade for Washington’s disgruntled left tackle Trent Williams.

That deal may never come to fruition, but the Corbett trade and other in-house developments suggest the team will make changes under any circumstances. Left tackle is a spot to watch as Greg Robinson has struggled and Justin McCray got some work there as the Browns returned from bye week to practice on Monday.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens noted McCray has also seen work at other positions and that the team is looking at various options.

“We had several guys getting reps are different positons today,” Kitchens said at his Monday press conference. “We are not ready to say anything yet. . . . If we are contemplating moves, you take into account everything and try to predict the future a little bit. Ultimately, it is our job to get the best people out there that give us the best chance to win one game. That is all we are looking to do is just win one game right now.”

Whatever changes the team decides to make, the group will need to gel quickly as the Browns face the Patriots on the road in Week Eight in a bid to avoid their third straight loss.