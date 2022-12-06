Browns nominate Joel Bitonio as their 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year

Every year, every NFL franchise nominates one player for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which “recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field.” This year, the Cleveland Browns have nominated left guard Joel Bitonio for the award for his dominance on the field, and for his helping hand in the city of Cleveland.

The owner of the Browns, Jimmy Haslam, and his sports group made a statement on the honor:

“While the entire NFL and Browns fans have watched Joel excel on the field for the past nine seasons, we have been extremely fortunate to see first-hand his contributions to our team and Northeast Ohio as an incredibly high-character man, teammate and leader… The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is truly special because it recognizes a player’s passion and dedication to the game and community service, and Joel consistently embodies what this honor represents in every way.”

Bitonio responded to the news as well:

“I have been part of the Cleveland community for nine years now. [Giving back] is just something that my mom and my dad instilled in me to take care of the people that take care of you. This community has always taken care of me. No matter where you are in life, you can lend a helping hand, be part of the community and give back, and a lot of times, you give back to help somebody, but those interactions fill you up, as well.”

A member of the Cleveland Browns has never been awarded the honor, so Bitonio has the chance to bring home the hardware and make franchise history as well. Which, of course, is second-nature to the work Bitonio has already done to put himself in this position to begin with.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire