Browns no comment NFL’s decision to appeal Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension

Deshaun Watson signed autographs for the military after practice Wednesday and then chatted with the Browns’ public relations staff on the field. That’s perhaps when he learned that the NFL is appealing his six-game suspension.

He surely wasn’t surprised.

The Browns’ organization had no comment on the league’s decision, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson issued her ruling Monday of a six-game suspension for Watson. The league wants a tougher penalty for the quarterback’s violation of the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

The league said Wednesday that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will determine who hears the appeal. Goodell has the option under the Collective Bargaining Agreement to consider the appeal himself or to appoint a designee to do so.

The NFL Players Association also had the opportunity to appeal but declined.

The appeal ruling is final and binding to all parties, though the NFLPA and Watson could file suit.

