Browns get no help from early slate of Week 9 action

While the Cleveland Browns did not play football this afternoon, rounding out their bye week, there were games on the schedule that could give them an advantage moving forward. There is still one matchup to watch as a Browns fan as the Baltimore Ravens take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football this week.

In the early slate of games, all of the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, and Cincinnati Bengals all came away as winners. The Bengals dropping two in a row would give the Browns a chance to climb the division standings, while both the Chargers and Patriots will remain in the wildcard fight until the end.

We still have the Saints to put hope into, but the bye week has gone about as bad for the Browns as it could have thus far.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire