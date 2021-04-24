Browns at No. 26 can be “very flexible,” with one caveat

Mike Florio
·2 min read

The Browns will pick near the bottom of round one for the first time in a long time. So could they move up?

G.M. Andrew Berry addressed in a Friday press conference the flexibility that the Browns have with the 26th pick.

“In general, how I view the draft is we really go into the mindset of really trying to maximize the long-term impact on our roster,” Berry said. “It is less about filling a need or some level of instant gratification on the roster and more about a longer-term focus on the team. That all being said, I like where we are picking, and not just at 26, but at 59, 89, 91, 110 and so forth. There are plenty of opportunities where we can add young players who can grow with us over the next several years. To your question about moving off of the pick, I think the positioning in this draft allows us to be very flexible, whether that is moving up, down or sitting and picking. Largely, that will be dictated by how the board falls ahead of us. I think we have a lot of flexibility going into Thursday night.”

So, like every other team in round one (except the Jaguars), Cleveland’s options are to trade up, trade down, or use their pick. However, with the Browns may not want to not have a first-round selection during the draft they’re hosting.

“I am going to guess a quiet Thursday night would not be popular amongst this audience,” Berry said with a laugh. “I will tell you that I am comfortable if we pick, I am comfortable if we move out, and I am comfortable if we move up. Largely, it depends on circumstance, but I am not married to really any particular decision certainly six days from us knowing what the first pick of the draft is going to be.”

That’s why there are so many possibilities for many team. The more the board plays out, the more obvious it will be whether someone wants to move up, whether a team will want to move down, or whether the team will stay put and take someone who’s still there. Still, the fans in Cleveland who will be waiting all night to learn the name of the team’s newest player won’t be thrilled with the prospect of the Browns ultimately adding no one.

Browns at No. 26 can be “very flexible,” with one caveat originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Browns could reunite Odell Beckham Jr. with workout partner Rashod Bateman

    Browns could reunite Odell Beckham Jr. with workout partner Rashod Bateman

  • Browns would welcome a Sheldon Richardson return, if it’s “the right fit”

    The Browns have said goodbye to defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. They still haven’t ruled out saying hello to him again. Coach Kevin Stefanski recently expressed hope that Richardson will be back. “I think it is certainly possible,” G.M. Andrew Berry told reporters on Friday. “Obviously, it is something that has to work for all parties [more]

  • DC Joe Woods: Browns will be more versatile this year

    Browns defensive end Myles Garrett took a look at the moves that the team has made on defense this offseason and shared his belief that the unit will be a “very scary” one to play against in 2021. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods didn’t discuss the group’s fear factor on Thursday, but he does think the [more]

  • Prototype of 1st US dollar coins auctioned for $840,000

    A piece of copper that was struck by the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia in 1794 and was a prototype for the fledgling nation’s money was auctioned off for $840,000, considerably more than expected, an official said. Heritage auctions spokesman Eric Bradley said the “No Stars Flowing Hair Dollar” opened at $312,000 when it was put up Friday evening but “in less than a minute, intense bidding quickly pushed the coin to its final auction price of $840,000." The coin, formerly owned by businessman and Texas Rangers co-chairman Bob Simpson, had been expected to sell for $350,000 to $500,000, Bradley said.

  • Browns roster ranks 2nd in pre-draft review from PFF

    Only the defending champion Buccaneers rank higher

  • Why high school basketball star Michael Foster Jr. picked G League over college as his route to NBA

    Michael Foster Jr. helped Milwaukee Washington reach two state finals before finishing his high school career at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix.

  • Colton Herta will start on the pole position at St. Pete with many big names in the pack

    Colton Herta will start on the NTT IndyCar Series pole position for the 2021 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, well ahead of Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi and Will Power.

  • Amid scandals, Gov. Andrew Cuomo keeps the media out of public events across New York

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo has barred reporters from attending his public events in recent months, citing ongoing COVID-19 safety protocols.

  • John Travolta Shares Moving Advice About Grief Nearly a Year After Kelly Preston’s Death

    “Living in mourning is something personal.”

  • Report: Browns have not started extension talks with Baker Mayfield yet

    The Browns picked up Baker Mayfield‘s fifth-year option, assuring the quarterback will remain under contract in 2022. The Browns, though, have not started extension talks with Mayfield’s representation yet, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports. General Manager Andrew Berry, during his predraft video conference Friday, would not address possible extensions for Mayfield and/or defensive back [more]

  • Steelers CB Justin Layne arrested on multiple charges near Cleveland

    Justin Layne was initially pulled over for speeding on the highway, according to police.

  • Giancarlo Stanton homers twice to power Yankees past Indians

    Giancarlo Stanton busted out of his slump with two rocketed home runs and theYankees connected four times in a 5-3 win over the Indians.

  • Selena Gomez Just Debuted Gorgeous Blonde Hair (Yes, Again!) on Instagram

    Safe to say she has a thing for keeping her roots intact.

  • Bears enter draft with issues to address on offense, defense

    The Chicago Bears come into the draft with a long to-do list and big questions about the direction of the franchise. General manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy can't afford to fumble this. Chairman George McCaskey opted to stick with them even though the Bears went 8-8 in the regular season for the second year in a row.

  • How does Revens trade impact Dolphins’ early 2nd-round outlook?

    How does Revens trade impact Dolphins' early 2nd-round outlook?

  • GOP Baseball Shooting Survivors Appeal to FBI to Change ‘Suicide by Cop’ Designation

    Survivors of the 2017 Republican baseball practice shooting are asking FBI Director Christopher Wray to publicly designate the incident an act of domestic terrorism and reject its “suicide by cop” classification. Ohio Republican Representative Brad Wenstrup raised the issue during a House Intelligence Committee hearing, telling Wray that the “suicide by cop” characterization of the attack did not accurately describe the event, during which brave first responders ended the active shooter threat and saved the other innocent lives. Republican survivors have said that the current classification undermines the heroism of the people on the field that day. Matt Mika, who coached the Republican team and suffered gun shot wounds in the chest and arm commented on the designation, “We all said that’s not accurate.” Mika said that suicide by cop means the police are provoked to engage. He said that a suicide by cop situation occurred at the Capitol last month when Noah Green, an extremist support of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, plowed into a police barricade with his vehicle and attempted to stab officers with a knife. The police presence at the congressional baseball practice was minimal, however. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise who was hospitalized due to gunshot injuries from the shooting called the FBI’s suicide by cop designation “disturbing.” “He went there to kill Republicans, and he had a list of Republicans in his pocket,” Scalise said. “He specifically asked if that was the Republican practice before he went back and got his guns and came out. He didn’t know the security detail with me were cops, because they were plainclothes officers,” he added. “And it’s not fair to the police officers who were involved that day, both Capitol Police, as well as the Virginia police, who acted bravely and heroically doing their jobs,” Scalise continued. On June 14, 2017, a gunman fired his weapon and sprayed bullets at a baseball practice with 24 Republican members of Congress and over a half-dozen other people present. The group was meeting ahead of their annual fundraising baseball game against the Democratic team. The perpetrator was later identified by investigators as a Bernie Sanders supporter with a history of anti-GOP political activity including bashing Republicans on social media platforms and penning letters verbally attacking conservatives in his local newspaper. Multiple survivors told Fox News that they felt the suicide by cop classification downplayed the politically-motivated nature of the shooting. Many of them opposed the decision during the 2017 briefing and felt it was inaccurate and insulting. Ryan Thompson, a former Marine and chief of staff to former Representative Joe Barton said, “The truth is this guy had a list in his pocket with Republican members of Congress listed on it and basically had people to kill list.” “That’s not suicide by cop. That’s an attempted assassination.” Thompson witnessed the gun shots strike down Mika, Capitol Police Special Agent Crystal Griner, Scalise, and aide to Texas Representative Roger Williams Zach Barth. “This guy seemed to have unlimited ammunition,” Thompson continued. “He was doing magazine changes… another example of how this wasn’t a suicide by cop. He was there to inflict a maximum amount of pain and death.” The FBI received Wenstrup’s request to assign a new designation to the attack but declined to comment on its status.

  • Belarus leader seeks to empower son in succession move

    Belarus’ authoritarian leader says he will change the law on presidential succession so that power in the Eastern European nation will be transferred if he dies to the national security council where his son plays a prominent role. Many observers have suggested that President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled with an iron fist since 1994, aims to establish a political dynasty, although Lukashenko denies this. Lukashenko himself is the head of the national security council, but his eldest son Viktor also has a seat and is regarded as the council’s informal leader.

  • Barty beats Svitolina in birthday comeback to reach final

    Ash Barty celebrated her birthday by coming back from a set down to beat the Elina Svitolina and book her place in the Porsche Grand Prix final.

  • Lindsay Lohan's father Michael arrested, charged with patient brokering, authorities say

    The father of actress Lindsay Lohan was arrested in Palm Beach County. Florida Friday on patient brokering charges, authorities said.

  • ARCA driver transported to hospital after flaming wreck at Talladega

    Derrick Lancaster, a 48-year-old ARCA driver from Virginia, wrecked during the NASCAR race at Talladega on Saturday.