Browns: Nick Chubb suffers only torn MCL; given extremely positive recovery timeline

The Cleveland Browns will be without running back Nick Chubb for the rest of the 2023 season, but they may not miss him much longer after that. Suffering what looked to be a significant injury, the veteran running back has been given positive news in terms of the structural integrity of his knee.

His official diagnosis of the injury is just a torn MCL as his ACL is completely intact (according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter). While he is set to miss the entire 2023 season, Chubb has been given a recovery timeline of just six to eight months. This would put him in line to be ready to roll for the Browns by training camp of 2024.

For now, the Browns will lean heavily on second-year back Jerome Ford and the newly re-signed Kareem Hunt to man their backfield in Chubb’s absence.

Chubb truly is one of a kind, and he continues to prove it time and time again.

