Browns, NFL schedules out tonight: What we’ve learned

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The wait is nearly over!

At 8 p.m. tonight, the NFL officially releases the dates, times and matchups for all 272 regular-season football games for the upcoming season.

The New York Times and Pittsburgh sportscaster Adam Crowley posted Pittsburgh’s schedule Wednesday afternoon and are reporting the Steelers 2024 week-by-week schedule shows the Browns will host the Steelers in week 12 and then travel to Pittsburgh in week 14 which would be, at the least, a late November game and then a mid-December game.

Also on Wednesday afternoon, the Browns are being playful and creative on social media implementing what it calls “Our 2024 opponents as no context memes,” which you can see here.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the NFL announced the Christmas Day games

Chiefs are playing at Steelers 1 p.m., December 25. The 4:30 p.m. game will be the Ravens at the Texans.

You can click here to see all the teams Cleveland plays this season. Times, dates, and networks will be announced at 8 p.m., Wednesday, live on the NFL Network and ESPN 2.

The Browns announced Monday that Cleveland will host the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 4:25 p.m.

International games are on the rise as the newest addition to the NFL lineup as it attempts to grow overseas.

The lineup for the 2024 season’s five international games was also released Wednesday and shows the NFL will play five overseas games in 3 countries. The Browns were not included in those games.

