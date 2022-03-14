Browns NFL Free Agency: Rumors, reports and more tracker

The Cleveland Browns join the rest of the NFL with the legal tampering period opened at noon on Monday. The Browns are looking to get back to the playoffs after a rough 2021 season full of injuries, drama and COVID-related problems.

The team has already made a big move agreeing to acquire WR Amari Cooper in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys. The veteran receiver has been highly productive in his two stops and gives Cleveland a top receiver to help their struggling passing attack.

The team’s needs don’t stop there as the defensive line currently has one starting level quality player under contract with Myles Garrett. Jadeveon Clowney does not seem likely to return as he is looking for a big payday.

Prior to free agency kicking off, we’ve brought you three versions of a mock offseason. Mock 1.0 included trading for Calvin Ridley and keeping Clowney but neither of those is likely (or possible with Ridley suspended). Mock 2.0 had two different versions. One included trading for Deshaun Watson, the other building around Baker Mayfield.

Here we will keep track of as many rumors as well possibly can as the tampering period opens. To assist, we will try to put the most recent information near the top but scroll through so you don’t miss a thing.

Za'Darius Smith Released, Browns done "homework" on Him

Edge rusher is an important need and one just got added to the market as the Green Bay Packers release Za’Darius Smith, the former Baltimore Ravens. He could return home but Cleveland has some interest as well:

Za'Darius Smith is a very intriguing name in the free agent pass-rush market. AFC North is one to watch — Ravens are an old home, and Browns have done their homework on him. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 14, 2022

Smith has played in the league seven years and will be 30 during the upcoming season. He missed all but one game last year due to injury but combined for 26 sacks the two seasons prior.

Speaking of Edge Rushers

In what could be a bad sign for the Browns getting a realistic deal for a quality edge rusher, including Clowney, former Brown Emmanuel Ogbah just cashed in to stay in Miami:

Dolphins and Emmanuel Ogbah have reached agreement on a 4-year, $65 million deal that includes $32 million fully guaranteed at signing, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Ogbah has played well since being sent to Kansas City for Eric Murray by John Dorsey. However, that deal would set a very high market for pass rushers around the league.

Watson Options Becoming Clearer

As we have covered, the team’s interest in Watson is real despite the problematic nature of things off the field that has made him available by trade.

Other teams are interested and it looks like we won’t have a resolution for a few days as he now is able to speak with other teams. Carolina and New Orleans is noted but “other teams” likely includes the Browns:

After a year of doing their homework, the Carolina Panthers finally are getting the opportunity to speak with Deshaun Watson, per source. There will very likely be other teams speaking with Watson besides Carolina and New Orleans. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 14, 2022

Carolina has been desperate for Watson but he turned down the option to go there last year. Meanwhile, New Orleans is in transition without Sean Payton and has a mess of a salary cap to deal with. If Watson does get traded to the Saints, Jameis Winston could be a name to keep your eye on.

